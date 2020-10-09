Police seeking suspect in Jahnke Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for the shooter responsible for injuring a man outside of the Food Lion grocery store on Jahnke Road in September.

RPD has identified Jermanny Hernandez as the suspected shooter and are now asking for help from the public to locate him.

The shooting took place just before noon on Sept. 21 in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road. The adult male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for injury that was considered life-threatening.

RPD asks that anyone with information contact Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

