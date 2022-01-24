Suspect shoplifts 2 desktop computers, clothes from Southpark Walmart

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are working to solve a shoplifting that happened earlier this month.

Photo by Crime Solvers

On January 9, around 6:30 a.m., a man entered the Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. The suspect took various items, including two HP desktop computers and assorted boys clothing and left the store without paying.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a camo-colored baseball cap and left the area in a dark-colored SUV.

The Crime Solvers program is asking for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You can contact 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website if you have information.