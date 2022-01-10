Police seeking suspect who stole handgun from customer’s pocket in Chesterfield McDonald’s

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a handgun from a person inside of a Chesterfield McDonald’s and ran away.

Around 6:40 p.m. on December 12, a robbery occurred at the McDonald’s at 5925 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield County.

The person who’s gun was stolen was waiting at the counter to pick up his order when the suspect approached him from behind and grabbed the handgun out of the customer’s front pocket, according to police.

Police said the suspect then ran out of the restaurant, got into a vehicle and drove away on Meadowdale Boulevard toward the Crystal Lake Apartments.

The suspect was described being 5-foot-11-inches tall, with a thin build. Police said he appeared to be 20 to 29 years old and had dark-colored hair with twists and highlights.

If you know anything about this crime, Chesterfield Police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.