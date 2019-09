CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man who walked into the RVA wireless store on Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded money, then ran away from the scene.

None of the employees were hurt.

The suspect was wearing a NASA sweatshirt and a superhero style mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.