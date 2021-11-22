Police seeking two suspects connected to armed robbery at Chesterfield Cracker Barrel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for two suspects who conducted an armed robbery at a Cracker Barrel on Sunday.

Police responded to 12401 Redwater Creek Road around 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 21 after receiving a report about two men showing a gun and demanding money from the restaurant.

After taking the money, the two suspects ran away.

The first suspect was described as a male, around 6’2″, with a medium build. He was said to be wearing a face mask, black hoodie, black pants and white gloves.

The second suspect was described as a male, around 5’10”, with a medium build. He was wearing a black face mask, sunglasses, a heavy dark jacket, black pants and black gloves, according to police.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The department is continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.