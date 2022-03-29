HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At a community meeting Tuesday night, Henrico police revealed that the owner of 7200 West Durwood Crescent has been charged with nine counts of manufacturing or possessing an explosive device, six counts of illegal firearms, possession with intent to distribute, setting booby traps and maintaining a fortified drug house.

A Tuckahoe neighborhood had a community meeting Wednesday night to discuss the incident at the home just a few weeks ago when two people were arrested and neighborhood homes were evacuated after officials found explosive materials at the Durwood Crescent house.

The community meeting shed light on lingering questions that the neighborhood had following the incident.

The officer said the man arrested on March 16 was 52-year-old Henrico resident Michael Hardy. He is being held without bond after officials seized over 100 items from his home.

The Charges

Drugs, firearms, and bombs were all found at the property, and according to the officer, Hardy has been charged with nine counts of manufacturing or possessing an explosive device, six counts of illegal firearms, and possession with intent to distribute after officials found methamphetamine, cocaine, xanax, fentanyl and crack cocaine on the property.

Hardy has also been charged with setting booby traps and maintaining a fortified drug house.

The Evacuation

Around 20 Henrico households within a 100-yard radius of the Tuckahoe community home were evacuated by police earlier in March, after local investigators, alongside federal officials at the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found “items consistent with explosive material” during the execution of a search warrant at 7200 West Durwood Crescent.

At the community meeting, a Henrico officer said that the initial evacuation was for homes in the immediate vicinity of the Hardy house, but then residents called police about Hardy previously “shooting things off in the back yard” and was seen digging in the back yard.

Based on that info and initial findings, the officer said they expanded the evacuation

Records show that Henrico Police received almost 47 calls to service to 7200 Durwood Crescent over the past five years. Out of those 47 calls, 20 police reports were made.