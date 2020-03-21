1  of  31
Police: early morning shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Early Saturday morning, the Henrico County Police said they responded to a shooting in Henrico County.

Officials say the reported shooting took place at the 24000 block of Milhaven Dr. The police have no more details about the incident at this time.

This is an ongoing story, come back to 8News for updates.

