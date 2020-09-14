PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a one-year-old with life-threatening injuries and an adult woman with injuries.
Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street for a report of a “gunshot wound incident.”
Police say that one adult woman “sustained a graze” and a one-year-old child is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the “upper body.” The child was transported to a local hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Shooting leaves 1-year-old with life-threatening injuries, 1 woman ‘sustained a graze’ in Portsmouth
- Truck slams into Hampton man’s home, barely missing his 18-month-old daughter
- Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000
- Watch Live: Pres. Trump holds rally in Nevada
- Deck collapses on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, minor injuries reported