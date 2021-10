RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, two men were shot and killed near Lamb Avenue on Monday night.

One victim died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital where he passed away not long after the incident.

The Richmond Police Department was called to investigate. They said no one is in custody for the incident at this time.

It is unclear what the circumstances leading up to the shooting were.







8News is working to learn more