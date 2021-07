RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A police source told 8News that a man was shot in the arm on Saturday near the parking lot on East Grace and Ambler Street.

The source said this shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday as police were out at bars and restaurants.

The shooting was right by Exxon where a father of three was killed during a quadruple shooting that took place a little over weeks ago.

