Police still searching for suspect involved in vehicle-involved shooting from June

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In June, a man fired several shots into the back and along the passenger side of a vehicle while exiting off on Interstate 64. The suspect has still not been caught and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is looking for information from anyone who might have been traveling along Interstate 64 the night of the shooting.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, a silver Ford Flex and a white Dodge Stratus were reportedly traveling north on I-95 at the I-95/I-64 Bryan Park interchange when both vehicles began aggressively driving.

Continuing westbound on I-64, the vehicles took the ramp at Exit 185 at Staples Mill Road. The driver of the Dodge Stratus then fired several shots into the rear of the Ford Flex.

The driver of the Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford Flex and began to fire more rounds into the Ford.

The two vehicles were said to have made contact, resulting in potential silver markings on the Dodge Stratus that fled the scene.

The two passengers of the silver Ford Flex both survived the incident. The 34-year-old female passenger was struck several times, she was treated and released from the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Her husband, a 36-year-old male was not injured.

Currently, the only suspect description available is a large, dark-skinned male driver wearing a white hat and white t-shirt.

