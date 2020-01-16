Police: Suspect in Chesterfield bank robbery apprehended

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery.
The robbery occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank in the 11000 block of Hull Street Road, near the intersection with Genito Road.
Police said a suspect was apprehended and taken into custody ‘without incident.’
Stay with 8News for updates.
