Police: Suspect in Chesterfield bank robbery apprehended

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery.

The robbery occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank in the 11000 block of Hull Street Road, near the intersection with Genito Road.

Police said a suspect was apprehended and taken into custody ‘without incident.’

Officers on scene of a bank robbery in the 11000 blk of Hull Street Road. Call came in at 9:29 a.m. Suspect was apprehended and taken into custody with out incident. Media Release later today. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/w07ish1zmY — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) January 16, 2020

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: