Police: Suspect in Chesterfield bank robbery apprehended

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery.

The robbery occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank in the 11000 block of Hull Street Road, near the intersection with Genito Road.

Police said a suspect was apprehended and taken into custody ‘without incident.’

