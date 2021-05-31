Police: Suspect in custody after stealing car with child inside from Chesterfield Wawa parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police said Monday that charges are pending against a suspect who allegedly stole a car from a Wawa parking lot while a child was in the backseat.

According to police, officers were called before 4 p.m. about a vehicle that was stolen from the parking lot of a Wawa on Southshore Pointe Drive. Authorities spotted the stolen vehicle, a gray and blue Kia, traveling west on Hull Street Road but heavy traffic in the area prevented officers from keeping up with the suspect.

Police told 8News someone called authorities about a child left alone on the side of the roadway on Temie Lee Parkway. It was later confirmed that the toddler on the road was the one who was in the car at the time it was stolen, according to police.

After striking a couple of other cars, the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle near West Village Green Drive and was eventually arrested on foot near the Market Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield.

