Police: Suspect smashed car window, used stolen credit cards in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are looking for a person suspected of using credit cards stolen from a car in Richmond.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue after receiving a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim’s purse, which contained credit cards and a cellphone, was taken from the trunk after a suspect smashed the window of the car and popped the trunk, police said.

The victim said that multiple fraudulent charges were made on the credit cards and authorities traced the transactions to two Kroger stores in Richmond. Police provided 8News with surveillance photos of the person believed to be the suspect from the security video from the store.

