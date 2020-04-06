Police: Suspect steals $2,900 from Hopewell coin laundry

CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are searching for a suspect who stole $2,900 from a coin laundry.

Authorities said the suspect entered the Suds Coin Laundry on Cousins Avenue and cut the coin and change machines. The suspect took the currency and left the business.

At the time of the burglary, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray pants with a black stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kate Williamson at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202.