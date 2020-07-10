Police: Suspect stole credit cards from Colonial Heights mall employee

Authorities in Colonial Heights said Friday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole multiple credit cards earlier in the week and used one to buy something from Marshalls. (photo provided by Chesterfield police)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Colonial Heights said Friday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole multiple credit cards earlier in the week and used one to buy something from Marshalls.

According to a release from police, a suspect entered an employees-only section of Aeropostale at Southpark Mall between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 6. The suspect then took credit cards from an employee’s personal belongings, police said, and used one to make an unauthorized purchase at Marshalls at Southpark Crossing.

Police said the suspect is described as “a Black female with long black hair and a green shirt.” Authorities shared a photo of the suspect.

