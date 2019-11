CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say they need the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

Officers said the suspect stole credit cards from locked lockers at a county-area gym and used them at local stores, including a Dollar General.

Chesterfield Police released a video that shows the suspect at Dollar General buying gift cards with the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact the police at (804) 748-0660.