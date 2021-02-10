Police: Suspect wanted in Chesterfield County robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for an armed robber that stole a cell phone back in January.

According to a release, officers responded to the 2900 block of Fox Chase Lane on Jan. 26 and found a victim of an armed robbery.

Police are looking for Micah A. Daniels, 19, of Chesterfield. He is wanted for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about Daniels’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 tips app.