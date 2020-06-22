Police: Suspects cut hole in building to rob 20/20 Denim in Midlothian

Richmond Police are looking for four suspects who burglarized 20/20 Denim on Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for four suspects who reportedly cut a hole into the exterior of a Richmond denim store in order to break in and steal.

Authorities said the suspects entered a denim store located on the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike and took cash and merchandise.

“The burglars took some denim items but mostly stole pairs of athletic shoes,” RPD said in a release.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.