Breaking News
Police: Juvenile suffers critical injuries in Henrico County shooting

Police: Suspects cut hole in building to rob 20/20 Denim in Midlothian

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspects Sought in Denim Shop Burglary

Richmond Police are looking for four suspects who burglarized 20/20 Denim on Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for four suspects who reportedly cut a hole into the exterior of a Richmond denim store in order to break in and steal.

Authorities said the suspects entered a denim store located on the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike and took cash and merchandise.

“The burglars took some denim items but mostly stole pairs of athletic shoes,” RPD said in a release.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events