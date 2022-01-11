Police: Suspects enter several parked cars, steal items in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying potential suspects of larceny.

On Saturday, January 8, around 4:30 a.m., several parked vehicles were entered and items were stolen in the area of the 400 block of Henry Street.



Photos of suspects provided by Ashland Police Department.

Police are seeking two male suspects and a vehicle seen in the area during the larcenies. The vehicle is described as a silver Toyota Camry with a possible missing rear passenger-side hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.