Police: Suspects enter several parked cars, steal items in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying potential suspects of larceny.
On Saturday, January 8, around 4:30 a.m., several parked vehicles were entered and items were stolen in the area of the 400 block of Henry Street.
Police are seeking two male suspects and a vehicle seen in the area during the larcenies. The vehicle is described as a silver Toyota Camry with a possible missing rear passenger-side hubcap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.