CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police searching for thieves who stole a catalytic converter from a baptist church van.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 18 on the 16500 block of Hull Street Road.

The suspects appear to be two white males in a red four-door sedan. A white woman was also present, authorities said.

Car involved in larceny on Hull Street on Feb. 28, 2021. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-0660.