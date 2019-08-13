Police: Suspects used BB gun to vandalize school buses, businesses in Chesterfield County

Police are looking for the individuals who used a BB gun to shoot out the windows of two Chesterfield County Public Schools buses.

The individuals were captured on surveillance video driving a small, green four-door sedan. Police posted the alleged crime on social media Tuesday morning but did not specify when it occurred.

Police said the buses were parked in the 13500 block of Waterford Place. On the same night, windows of nearby businesses were also damaged by a BB gun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.