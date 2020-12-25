Police: Teen expected to survive after stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said an individual was taken into custody Friday after a teenager was found in the city with an apparent laceration to his upper body.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Phaup Street at 12:10 p.m. for a reported stabbing in the area. When authorities arrived, they found a male in his late teens suffering from an apparent laceration.

According to Richmond police, the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive as his wound is believed to be non-life threatening. While the investigation is ongoing, officers were able to take an individual into custody.