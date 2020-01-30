Police: Teen linked to Charles City man’s murder, arson, turns himself in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Thursday that one of two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide just before a warehouse fire on Thurman Street in November has turned himself in.

Another suspect is being sought by police.

Fire crews responded to Thurman Street at 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 1 for reports of a warehouse fire. Richmond firefighters found the body of 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler after the blaze was put out. Wheeler had been fatally shot, police said.

During the course of an investigation, authorities charged Marquise J. Culpepper with murder, robbery, arson and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Culpepper, a 20-year-old from Richmond, was already in custody on unrelated charges, authorities said Wednesday, and additional charges are pending.

Warrants had been issued for two 18-year-old teens, Roquanta Beard and Johntae Sauls, in relation to the shooting death of Wheeler.

Roquanta Beard (left) and Johntae Sauls (right)

Beard turned himself in at Richmond police headquarters without incident and is charged with grand larceny.

“We’d like to thank our media partners who shared this important information with the public,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Lisa Watson. “Just hours after the media reports first appeared – the suspect surrendered.”

