Police: Teen shot overnight in Richmond

A teen was injured in an overnight shooting in Creighton Court, Richmond Police say.

Officers were dispatched the 2100 block of Creighton Road at around 12:45 a.m. and found an 18-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist with this investigation.    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.  All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

