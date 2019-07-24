Teen charged after investigators determine he was street racing before crash

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with an April crash on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County that left himself and another driver with serious injuries. Police say street racing was to blame for the wreck.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on April 18 in the 5500 block of Courthouse Road, near Qualla Road. Police say a Scion TC was driving north when it lost control and crossed the median. The Scion TC was then hit by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south.

Following the initial crash, a southbound Nissan Versa hit the Chevrolet Malibu. The drivers of the Scion TC and the Chevrolet Malibu were taken to area hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the teen driver of the Scion TC was racing another vehicle just prior to the crash. That vehicle, which is described as a small, white vehicle with blue racing stripes, did not stop at the scene of the crash, according to police.

On Tuesday, July 23, police arrested and charged with 17-year-old with reckless driving — racing; racing — causing injury to another person and driving without a license. As of Wednesday morning, he was being held at the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Home.

Police continue to investigate this crash and seek the second racing vehicle. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Traffic Safety Unit at 804-748-1785 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.