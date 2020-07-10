Police: Texas woman brings loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on July 9. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Texas woman was cited by police on Thursday for bringing a loaded .357 caliber revolver in her carry on luggage at the Richmond International Airport.

The announcement said after TSA spotted the firearm, they alerted the airport police who confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning.

“Our TSA officers are remaining vigilant during this pandemic and they are excellent at detecting prohibited and illegal items,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport.

TSA said nationwide 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags across the country, or 12.1 firearms a day. That is roughly a 5 percent increase from 2018.

Travelers who bring firearms to a security checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges and civil penalties of up to $13,333 — even if you have a concealed firearm permit.

If you need to travel with a gun, TSA said they should be packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline check-in counter. In addition, firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

For more details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit TSA’s website.

