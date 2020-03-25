Police: Thief breaks into multiple Chesterfield apartments to steal cash, credit cards, cell phones

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a person who is accused of committing multiple burglaries in the area.

Police said they have obtained warrants for the arrest of Bria Leanna Young also known as Robert Brian Young.

The 33-year-old reportedly broken into five separate units at Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive between March 13 and March 19. Police said the suspect took cash, cell phones, and credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events