CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a person who is accused of committing multiple burglaries in the area.

Police said they have obtained warrants for the arrest of Bria Leanna Young also known as Robert Brian Young.

The 33-year-old reportedly broken into five separate units at Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive between March 13 and March 19. Police said the suspect took cash, cell phones, and credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.