Police: Thief returns stolen goods to Richmond music store, leaves note of apology

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A thief apparently had a change of tune after police say he returned what he stole from a Richmond music store.

Police shared surveillance video on Tuesday of the man stealing a cellphone from the store’s front desk. He also stole a clarinet before ending his criminal performance, police said.

On Wednesday, the thief apparently left a bag that contained the stolen phone and clarinet outside the music store, along with a note of apology, police said.

“Thank you to all who joined the chorus and shared this story,” Richmond Police said on social media.

