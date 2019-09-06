Police: Two cars, left unlocked and running, stolen from same Henrico lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two cars that were unlocked and left running were stolen in the same area of Henrico over a two day span.

On Aug. 11 and 13, Henrico police responded to the area of Laburnum Avenue, near Alma Avenue, after receiving reports of a stolen car. The calls came in between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., police said.

According to police, both cars “were left running and unlocked.” Footage shows suspects getting into the vehicles and driving off. Henrico police provided photos to 8News.

If you can identify the person(s) shown in the photos, call (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.