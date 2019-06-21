1  of  5
Police: Two men stole woman’s gun in Richmond

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two men who reportedly stole a gun from a woman in Richmond on June 7.

Officers with Richmond Police responded to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road at 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery. Authorities spoke with a victim who said two men walked up to her and demanded her gun.

The suspects left the area with the gun and were seen walking towards Government Road. Surveillance footage shows one of the suspects in a red Cardinals shirt and red shoes.

