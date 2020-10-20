Police: Two people stabbed outside of a Chesterfield middle school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were stabbed outside of Carver Middle School earlier this evening, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police told 8News they received a call for an apparent stabbing shortly after 6 p.m. Officers found two victims in the school’s parking lot who were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both victims attend a local school, Life Christian Academy, and are working to verify their age.

Police add that the victims were practicing football Tuesday night, as part of a school-sanctioned practice.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the stabbing. A suspect remains at large, however, police say they have a potential suspect.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

