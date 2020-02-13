Police: Uber driver facing multiple charges had passengers in his car during Richmond chase

A police spokesperson told 8News on Thursday that the Uber driver, identified as 38-year-old Olufemi S. Olomola, has been charged with two counts of abduction, reckless driving and felony hit-and-run.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond authorities have charged an Uber driver from Henrico County accused of driving recklessly with two passengers in his car Monday while chasing another vehicle that reportedly drove off after they crashed.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street at 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 after getting a report of a hit-and-run. An Uber driver informed authorities at the scene that while he was transporting two passengers, his car was hit by another vehicle that then left the area.

The passengers told detectives that the driver tried to catch up to the other car, driving in a reckless manner and ignoring their requests to stop the vehicle. Authorities said the passengers, who went to the hospital that night, reported the driver was even involved in another hit-and-run when he disregarded a red light.

Richmond police said detectives have investigated the case and located the other vehicle that had been struck.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369.

