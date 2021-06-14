Police: Unknown male tries to abduct 11-year-old girl out of a window in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said an unknown male tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl out of a window on Thursday night in Woodbridge.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court at 10:48 p.m. on June 10, to investigate an attempted abduction.

They said the victim, an 11-year-old girl, told police she heard a knocking at her second-story window. The girl opened the window to investigate. While leaning out to look around, an unknown male wrapped his arms around her, and they both fell onto the deck below.

The victim then got up and ran to the front of her home, where she told a family member about what happened.

Police said the suspect was observed running away from the home. While canvassing, a witness told law enforcement that during the timeframe the incident took place, he saw an unknown, possibly teenage, male outside of the victim’s second story window talking to someone inside the room.

The Prince William Police Department described the suspect as a man with a medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000. Tips can be given anonymously or you can leave your contact information. Crime tips can also be submitted online here.