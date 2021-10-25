Police: Vehicle shot at while driving along I-195 near Monument Avenue on Monday morning

Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting just before 7:40 a.m. on Monday that occurred in the northbound lanes on I-195 between Monument Avenue and Broad Street. (Photo courtesy of VSP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting just before 7:40 a.m. on Monday that occurred in the northbound lanes on I-195 between Monument Avenue and Broad Street.

VSP said the driver of a white Scion sedan was in the left lane on Oct. 25, when their vehicle was shot. The driver was not injured and managed to get off of the highway safely and notify the police about the incident.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office responded to the scene and said they recovered a “projectile” from the right side B pillar.

Police said there is no description of a suspect vehicle at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.