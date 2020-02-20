Police: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg authorities are investigating a shooting Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries.
According to a tweet from Petersburg police, the shooting took place in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street and the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Petersburg Police on scene told 8News officers responded to reports of a person shot just after 7 p.m.
Arriving officers located a female inside a home with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported from her house to a nearby hospital and later flown to VCU Medical.
There is no suspect information at this time, police said.
Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to call Crime Solvers.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
