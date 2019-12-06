Police: Virginia couple had 4 children living in filthy conditions, boy restrained in bathroom

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they found multiple children living in filthy conditions inside a Suffolk couple’s home on Holland Road, including a boy being held in a bathroom.

50-year-old James Ray Peck and 45-year-old April Marie Peck have been charged with abduction and kidnapping, abuse and neglect of children and cruelty and injuries to children. Both are in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Four children in total were found inside their home, and one of them, a boy, was restrained in a bathroom, police said. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk for medical observation.

Police say they made the arrests after responding to the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Holland Road on Thursday night, after receiving a tip about alleged child abuse.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the Pecks had custody of the children, which were removed from the home by Child Protective Services. Drug paraphernalia was also found inside the home, police said.

Police didn’t have additional information about the case in a press release Friday, but said the investigation is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES: