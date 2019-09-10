Police: Virginia high student compiled extensive hit list

1  of  4
COVINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia high school student compiled an extensive hit list of peers, school employees and family members.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the list included the names of public school students from Alleghany County, Covington City and Rockbridge County. The release notes that all of them are past or current attendees of the Covington school for special needs where the suspect is currently enrolled.

The list also included school employees, an Alleghany County sheriff’s deputy and the suspect’s family members. Authorities have not released the age or sex of the student, who’s been placed in juvenile detention. Criminal charges are pending.

The sheriff’s office says it received a tip on Monday and law enforcement has increased its presence at the schools.

