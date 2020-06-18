Police: Virginia man carved swastikas, ‘KKK’ onto cars

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg say a 59-year-old man is under arrest for carving swastikas and “KKK” onto vehicles.

Joses Flores is accused of slashing tires as well.

Investigators say the man acted alone and does not appear to be associated with any hate groups.

He was arrested and charged with nine counts of destruction of property. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

