Police: Wednesday morning shooting injures one man in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning on Phaup Street in Richmond.
The Richmond Police Department said at about 11:10 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Phaup Street for the report of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, and took him to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
RPD said this investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
