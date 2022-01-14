Police were looking for a group of teens – but arson suspect was a 67-year-old

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County have made an arrest in the burning of a park pavilion earlier this week – but the suspect isn’t quite who they were expecting.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Prince George County Police responded to an arson at a pavilion in Scott Park. In their initial public post police said they believed “kids stuffed some paper, leaves or pine needles in a crack of one of the support posts and lit the debris on fire.”

Photos from the scene at the Scott Park Pavilion. (Photo: PGPD)

Photos from the scene showed damage to the base of one of the posts, and police said the fire had smoldered throughout the night but had not spread significantly up the support beam.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, an arrest was made.

Janet B. Arthur, 67 years of age, wasn’t quite the juvenile delinquent Prince George Police were searching for, but police believe she was responsible for the arson. Arthur was charged with one count of malicious burning of government property.

In their initial statement, police said the arson likely took place “yesterday [Jan. 10] afternoon or evening (maybe sometime after school).”

They added that should anyone have information, they could reach out to police through the usual channels – the non-emergency line and Crime Stoppers tip line – but that they also had “SRO’s in our schools – they will be more than willing to talk to anyone.”

According to a statement on Thursday, Arthur had a Richmond address and was arrested thanks to a tip from a community member.