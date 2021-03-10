Police: Woman arrested after driving car over man legs in Fredricksburg

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in custody after she hit a man with her car and fled the scene, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 6 at 10 p.m., a deputy responded to the Leeland Commuter Lot at 275 Leeland Rd for reports of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, the deputy found a man suffering from a severe leg injury.

The victim identified Jennifer St. John, 30, of Fredericksburg as the suspect. The victim told authorities he arranged to meet-up with St. John, at the cul-de-sac on Granville Drive. However, when she arrived, she exited her car and started hitting his truck with a wooden bat.

The victim got out of his truck, which prompted St. John to run and get back in her car. St. John then pulled out and started driving towards the victim.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim attempted to jump out the way and fell to the ground. St. John’s then drove over the victim’s legs and left the scene.

The victim drove to the Leeland Commuter Lot and called for help.

St. John was taken into custody on March 9 after days of unsuccessful attempts to locate her. She was charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.