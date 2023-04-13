RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Whitcomb Court.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for reports of a shooting in the area Thursday, a police spokesperson told 8News.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police. The Richmond police spokesperson said there is no information about a potential suspect at this time.

Stay with 8News for updates.