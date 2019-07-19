Police: Woman fights back, escapes attempted abduction in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Farmville are looking for a man wanted in connection with a recent attempted abduction.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 17, in the area of North Virginia and Second streets. According to police, a white male driving a maroon or burgundy SUV stopped abruptly, exited the vehicle, grabbed a female subject and attempted to pull her into the SUV, but she managed to fight back and escape.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30-40 years old with a goatee (no mustache), sandy brown hair that is closely shaved on the sides and tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing a white tank top shirt and wire-rimmed eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. L. Entrekin at (434) 392-9259.