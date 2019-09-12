Police: Woman killed in Hopewell apartment died from blunt force trauma

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Hopewell following the murder of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Kristie S. McPherson, died from blunt force trauma, police said Thursday.

Police found an unresponsive woman in an apartment in the 400 block of East Broadway on Sept. 10 at around 3:28 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Hopewell police said in a release.

An investigation from authorities found that McPherson died “as a result of blunt force trauma,” police said. An autopsy prompted the case to be classified as a homicide.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.