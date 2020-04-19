POLICE: Woman accused of stabbing her husband in the chest on the run

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police said they are looking for a woman who is suspected of stabbing her husband in the chest.

Police and emergency services said they sent to the 600 block of Wesley Street at 1:06 a.m. for a reported stabbing. When the officers arrived on the scene they found a man with a serious stab wound in the chest, which he was transported to the hospital for.

The suspect in the stabbing is the victim’s wife, Frances Woodson, 53. She is 5’6′, 170 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair. Police are searching for Woodson, who has an active warrant for Aggravated Assault.

If you have seen her or know where she is the police ask you call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or send a tip online here.

