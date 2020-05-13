Police: Woman says she was shot at in Richmond bank drive-thru

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Richmond Police, a woman says she was shot at while in the drive-thru of an area bank Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Broad Street. Officers responded following a report of random gunfire.

Police said a male suspect drove off in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

