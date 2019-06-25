Police: Woman shot in Richmond expected to be OK

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Richmond Police say a woman was shot Monday night after a house was struck by gunfire.

Police responded to the intersection of German School and Midlothian Turnpike for a shooting around 8:02 p.m.

When they arrived police say they found a woman with a non-life threatening injury. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say they believe the incident happened in the 500 block of Labrook Drive.

According to RPD, at least one house was struck by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.