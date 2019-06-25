1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Police: Woman shot in Richmond expected to be OK

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Richmond Police say a woman was shot Monday night after a house was struck by gunfire.

Police responded to the intersection of German School and Midlothian Turnpike for a shooting around 8:02 p.m.

When they arrived police say they found a woman with a non-life threatening injury. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say they believe the incident happened in the 500 block of Labrook Drive.

According to RPD, at least one house was struck by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events