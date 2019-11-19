Police: Woman shot ‘multiple times’ in Petersburg; suspect in custody

Petersburg Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot multiple times Monday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Roundtop Avenue for a disturbance. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified by police as Tyshawn Brown, was located on scene and taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated domestic assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and child endangerment.