Police: Woman shot ‘multiple times’ in Petersburg; suspect in custody

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Petersburg Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot multiple times Monday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Roundtop Avenue for a disturbance. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified by police as Tyshawn Brown, was located on scene and taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated domestic assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and child endangerment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events