Police: Woman shot ‘multiple times’ in Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Richmond police, a woman is expected to be OK after being shot multiple times in the city’s Northside Tuesday evening.

8News has learned that officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue around 620 p.m. following reports of a shooting. There, officers learned a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle was seen leaving the area “at a high rate of speed,” after the shooting occurred, police added.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

At this time, no motive or suspect information is available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

